SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — At least 13 people were either shot, stabbed or hit by vehicles after a large gathering in Syracuse early Sunday morning, police said.

Police were called to the scene just before 12:30 a.m. for a report of shots fired in the area of Davis Street and Massena Street.

When they arrived, officers found a large gathering in the street. Officers entered the crowd and discovered several victims that had been shot, as well as people who were stabbed or struck by vehicles fleeing the scene after the shots were fired.

Syracuse Police say all victims are currently expected to survive, but the extent and severity of their injuries were not immediately released.

The shooting victims included:

20-year-old female, gunshot wound to the right hip

22-year-old female, gunshot wound to the abdomen

17-year-old female, gunshot wound to the hip and midsection

20-year-old male, gunshot wound to the forearm

The stabbing victims were:

23-year-old female, laceration to the hand

19-year-old female, laceration to the head

25-year-old female, multiple lacerations to the shoulder and midsection

17-year-old female, laceration to the leg and arm

17-year-old male, laceration to the hand

The victims who had been hit by vehicles were:

24-year-old female, lacerations to both legs after being struck by a vehicle

23-year-old female, abrasions to the side after being struck by a vehicle and hitting the ground

22-year-old male, abrasions to the side and foot after being struck by a vehicle and hitting the ground

22-year-old female, abrasions to the midsection after being struck by a vehicle and hitting the ground

The investigation was active and ongoing Sunday, and anyone with information was asked to call the Syracuse Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at (315) 442-5222.