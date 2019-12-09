12-year-old Florida girl arrested after posting ‘death list’ on Snapchat

Weston, Florida (CNN) (12/09/19)— A 12 year old girl has been arrested after threatening to kill students at her middle school in Florida.

According to Broward County Sheriff’s Office, at around 7 P.M. on Friday, a Falcon Cove Middle School student and their parent alerted sheriffs to a thread on Snapchat that included a death list with students’ names.

Another threat was then made later Friday evening, claiming the students were not safe and would be killed on Monday.

The 12 year old admitted to making the posts, claiming they were false threats, but was still arrested and taken to the Juvenile Assessment Center, where she faces two counts of a written threat to kill, and one count of false reporting concerning a firearm.

Names are being withheld as many involved are minors.

