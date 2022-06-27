WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)– Monday, June 27th is National HIV Testing Day. Since 1995, this special day has been set aside to encourage HIV testing.

It is recommended everyone between the age 13 and 64 test; however, those at a higher risk should test more often. Testing is the first step to a healthy life and prevents the spread of HIV.

There are 45,000 new HIV diagnoses every year in the United States. More than 90% of these could be prevented by testing and diagnosing people living with HIV and ensuring they receive early, ongoing treatment.

GO CARE Community Health Center provides affirming and inclusive care that is affordable and comprehensive for children and adults in Northeast Louisiana. For more information, visit their website at www.go-care.org or call them at (318) 325-1092.