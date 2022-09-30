NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— If you’re looking for something to do this weekend, you can head to the New Orleans Lakefront to experience the fifth annual National Fried Chicken Festival! The month of October kicks off with tasty food, cocktails, and fun at Lakeshore Drive on Franklin Avenue.

On October 1-2, more 35 restaurants from across the nation will flood the Big Easy with their unique spin on fried chicken favorites. There will be two stages set up for live music. Jade Brown Russell, an organizer of the Fried Chicken Fest is excited to bring a major event to the Lakefront. “We want everyone to come out the weather is going to be amazing,” said Russell. Soul Rebels, Amanda Shaw, Shamarr Allen, Chris Ardoin, PNC, and many other local artists.

Click here to see the lineup.

Anyone interested in a VIP experience at the event can either purchase the “Chicken and Champaign” ticket or the “Royalty Lounge.” The Chicken and Champaign Lounge gives access to the festival, one (1) bottle of Chandon Champagne (choice of Brut, Rosé, or Chandon Garden Spritz), food from award-winning chef, first come first serve lounge seating, exclusive photo installations, giveaways from Chandon and Festival partners, front of the stage viewing area, and access to VIP restroom.

The Royalty Lounge gives access to the festival, three (3) complimentary Crown Royal Cocktails, food from an award-winning restaurant partner, first come first serve lounge seating, exclusive photo installations, front of the stage viewing area, and access to a VIP restroom.

Son of a Saint was selected to partner with the festival. Son of a Saint is a non-profit organization that transforms the lives of fatherless boys through mentorship, emotional support, the development of life skills, and connections.

Sonny Lee, the founder of the organization said he is really excited to be a part of the festival. He said that two dollars from each drink purchased will go to the young men of Son of a Saint.

The event will start Saturday at 11 a.m. and continue through Sunday.