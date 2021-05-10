National Foster Care Awareness Month: Arkansas is sounding the call

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — The state of Arkansas is celebrating foster care.

According to a press release from the state, there is an organization called The CALL and they are working to find 2,500 homes for children who have been removed from their homes due to crisis, neglect, or abuse.

The state says, there are about 4,710 children in foster care statewide and there are only 1,510 foster families open to care for them.

Arkansas says they 2,500 more foster homes to have more than enough families waiting to care for the children across the state.

According to the release, Gov. Asa Hutchinson has signed a proclamation declaring this May Foster Care Awareness Month.

The governor says The CALL will mobilize local churches to raise up and support foster families. And in 2010 they were able to support more than 901 foster homes to care for 3,810 children.

For more information on how you can become a hero to a child in foster care, visit TheCALLinArkansas.org or Facebook.com/TheCALLinAR.