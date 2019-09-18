National Forensic Science Week: Local law enforcement explains how crime labs help solve cases

Over the last 40 years, forensic science has transformed the world of crime investigations

OUACHITA PARISH, La. (9/18/19) — Since the beginning of criminal investigations, solving cases has always relied on solid police work. In the past, some cases just couldn’t find closure because of lack of evidence.

Over the last 40 years, forensic science has developed tremendously and has become a critical tool for investigators.

“It’s the science that takes the evidence that we collect during crime scene processing and is able to put that together with a person, a place, or even an object to connect the dots in our cases,” said Sgt. Miranda Rogers with the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Sgt. Rogers adds that forensic science is often used in crimes against person, property crimes, home and vehicle burglaries. DNA is often the first form of forensic science that comes to mind, but it’s also used to solve non-violent crimes like drug cases.

“We analyze all these chemicals that are submitted to us by various agencies, and last year we had about 16,000 drug cases,” said Jimmy Barnhill, System Director at Shreveport Crime Lab.

In Shreveport’s forensic crime lab, they use science to identify different drugs, to investigate arson, ballistics and of course, DNA. Right here in Monroe, the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office has invested in their own forensic technology to get faster results.

“We received the latent terminal. Basically, all of the fingerprints that we could lift, these latent prints, we can take these and put them in the system, scan these finger prints and come back and give us a suspect most of the time,” said Lt. Michael Swallow with the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office.

It’s true, there is no substitute for solid police work, but forensic science provides objective answers that sets that solid work in stone.

There are four major crime labs in the state, including West Monroe, Shreveport, Alexandria, and Baton Rouge. Louisiana’s first crime lab opened up in the state capitol back in 1937 and has solved thousands of cases since.