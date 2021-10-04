National Fire Prevention Week encourages Louisiana about sounds of fire safety

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The week of October 3, 2021 to October 9, 2021, has been deemed as National Fire Prevention Week across the United State by the National Fire Protection Agency (NFPA).

The theme for this year is “Learn the Sounds of Fire Safety” and it aims to educate communities about smoke and carbon monoxide alarms and how they save lives and property.

According to the NFPA, fire departments have responded to nearly 340,000 home fires and home fires resulted into more than 2,700 deaths in the United States in 2019. Smoke alarms were only found in 20 of those homes.

In 2020, there were 77 fire-related deaths reported and a dozen of those cases involved working smoking alarms.

The State Fire Marshal’s Office and local fire departments will publish various tips in relation to this year’s theme through a variety of graphics, pictures, and videos.

The messages will include the following:

• A continuous set of three loud beeps—beep, beep, beep—means smoke or fire. Get out, call 9-1-1, and stay out.

• A continuous set of four loud beeps from a carbon monoxide (CO) alarm—beep, beep, beep, beep—means carbon monoxide is present in your home. Open windows and doors, get out, call 9-1-1, and stay out.

• A single chirp every 30 to 60 seconds means the battery is low and must be changed.

• All smoke alarms must be replaced after 10 years.

• Chirping that continues after the battery has been replaced means the alarm is at the end of its life and the unit must be replaced.

• Make sure your smoke and CO alarms meet the needs of all of your family members, including those with sensory or physical disabilities.