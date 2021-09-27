National Car Seat Check Day was practiced all over the nation over the weekend

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) – The NELA Highway Safety Commission hosted local agencies to help and urge anyone who transports a child in a vehicle to take advantage of this national car seat check day.

Six highly trained and certified technicians were on site to help parents to go over safety and fitting measurements to help reduce serious injuries.

NELA Highway Safety coordinator, Susan Mitchell says it is important to be aware of these

simple but crucial steps.

“Louisiana law says children who are under the age of 2 should be rear facing as long as possible in a 5 point harness, and even if they’re older than 2, they’re still small enough, according to your car seat and the car manufacturer they should still be rear facing.” Says Mitchell.

“ I know you might wanna have them forward facing because you wanna see them and things like that, but you have carried that baby for 9 months so you wanna make sure that baby is gonna be safe for as long as it is here.”