NATCHITOCHES, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Police in Natchitoches are investigating a road rage shooting that started with an argument in a parking lot and ended with gunfire Friday evening.

It happened at a gas station on University Parkway near the Highway 1 By-Pass around 6:37 p.m., according to the Natchitoches Police Department. Officers arrived to find the victim had been struck several times by gunfire.

Witnesses on the scene told police that the incident began when one of the parties was driving erratically in the parking lot and almost hit the victim. This led to an exchange of words that led to a physical fight inside the store and in the parking lot. After the physical altercation, one of the individuals involved returned to his vehicle and pulled out a firearm, which led to both parties exchanging gunfire.

The victim was airlifted to a hospital in Rapides Parish and is listed in critical but stable condition.

Investigators spoke with one of the individuals involved with the shooting and are scheduled to meet with the other party once their condition at the hospital improves.

Police have not identified anyone involved in the incident. They say this is an ongoing investigation and they will release more details as they become available, but charges are pending.

That ask that those who would like to report suspicious activity contact the Natchitoches Police Department at (318) 352-8101, and those with have additional information related to this investigation are asked to contact Detective Trent Perritt at (318) 238-3914. They remind the public that all information given remains confidential.

How to report an anonymous tip via Natchitoches Crime Stoppers: You can also report a tip anonymously by calling Natchitoches Crime Stoppers at (318) 238-2388. All tips remain confidential and the caller can receive a cash reward up to $2,000 for the arrest of an offender.