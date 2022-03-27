WINN PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — According to Louisiana State Police, on Saturday, March 26, 2022, around 6:00 p.m., Troop E responded to a deadly crash on Louisiana Highway 126. Authorities identified the victim as 42-year-old Thomas Homan Jr. of Goldonna, La. The press release indicated that the initial investigation revealed Homan was traveling West on Louisiana Highway 126 on a 2008 Suzuki motorcycle.

Troopers reported that because of reasons still being investigated, Homan’s motorcycle traveled off the right side of the roadway and overturned. Authorities reported that this action ejected Homan from the motorcycle.

Officials stated Homan sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. Troopers reported that they obtained a toxicology sample and submitted it for analysis. The crash remains under investigation.

Troopers encourage all riders to take an approved motorcycle safety course. According to authorities, these courses teach safe riding practices and help you apply safe riding strategies that can help reduce your chance of injury should a crash occur.

Troopers stated that making good choices while riding a motorcycle, such as never driving while impaired and obeying all traffic laws, can often mean the difference between life and death.

If motorists witness hazardous situations they may dial *LSP (*577) to be connected to the nearest Troop to report that activity.

In 2022, Troop E Troopers have investigated nine fatal crashes resulting in nine fatalities.