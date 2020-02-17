Natchitoches man dies in early-morning one-car crash

News

by: Nancy Cook

Posted: / Updated:

NATCHITOCHES PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Natchitoches man died in a single-vehicle crash this morning, according to Louisiana State Police.

Cameron Terrell Harville, 28, died as a result of his injuries in the accident on Louisiana Highway 494.

The initial investigation by troopers from LSP Troop E, revealed Harville was driving a 2018 Dodge Challenger eastbound on Highway 494 near St. Ann Drive, when he lost control of the car, veered off the road and ran into a private home.

Harville, who was not wearing a seat belt, was ejected from the Challenger and suffered severe injuries. Although he was taken to Natchitoches Regional Medical Center, he later died as a result of his injuries.

Routine toxicology tests are pending.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Don't Miss

Trending Stories