Natchitoches crash claims the life of Texas woman

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Shortly after 10:30 p.m. on May 29, 2021, Louisiana State Police Troop E responded to a fatal crash on U.S. Highway 71. The crash claimed the life of 41-year-old Karmelita Higgins of McKinney, TX.

According to Louisiana State Police Troop E, Higgins was traveling southbound on U.S. Highway 71 in her 2018 Mitsubishi until she lost control of her vehicle, struck a tree, and was ejected from her car.

Higgins, who was unrestrained, suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. A toxicology sample was submitted for analysis. The crash is under investigation.

Per Troop E, they have investigated seventeen fatal crashes that have resulted in seventeen deaths in 2021.