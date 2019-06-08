Natchez Police Chief: "This is the worst case of child abuse I have ever seen"

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) - (6/7/19) A mother and her boyfriend face child abuse charges following the death of her four-year-old girl, meanwhile her three-year-old sister is clinging to life in a Jackson hospital.

According to Police Chief Walter Armstrong, the girls were beaten severely.

The mother of the girls has been arrested along with her boyfriend.

Twenty-five-year-old Lakeisha Marie Jones and 24-year-old James Christopher Anderson are being held at the Adams County Sheriff's Department.

Jones is charged with Child Deprivation of Necessities with Substantial Harm.

Anderson is charged with felonious abuse of a child (2 counts) which carries five years up to life.

Jones bond is set at $500,000 for both count and bond for Anderson was denied.

Four-year-old Armani Hill died from injuries at Merit Health Hospital in Natchez.

Her three-year-old sister was transported by ambulance to a level 1 trauma hospital where she is listed in critical condition.

