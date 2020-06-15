NASCAR legend, Tony Stewart, drove at Chatham Speedway in Sunday sprint

Tony Stewart drove in Sunday’s sprint car race at Chatham speedway. Stewart put on a show for the fans that came out to see him race. But he wasn’t the only one there. There were drivers from 12 to 15 states in this one. Including my home state, Tennessee.

Thousands of fans packed the seats as they enjoyed one of the greatest NASCAR driver’s take the wheel earlier tonight.

And I say again, a lot of people attended this one. What a sight!

