NAACP: Parks and rec job cuts racially motivated

The Lafayette chapter of the NAACP is calling the latest round of city job cuts an attack on the African-American community. The group says the 37 job cuts, effective today in the Parks and Recreation, are racially motivated.

37 jobs were cut, including: recreation center coordinators, park police officers, and other staff.

The cuts will save a total of $1,172,471 in salaries.

However, the NAACP says about 70 percent of the positions cut were held by African-Americans.

They accuse Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory of making the cost-cutting decision based on race.

“I don’t believe him. Beyond a shadow of any doubt. That it is definately racially motivated,” said Marja Broussard, president of the Lafayette NAACP.

LCG is facing a $28,000,000 budget shortfall. $18,000,000 was inherited from the previous administration. $10,000,000 is from lost tax revenue caused by the economic shutdown due to the pandemic.

“My duty is to the people. Government doesn’t exist to create those jobs. If those jobs aren’t needed, then the government shouldn’t fund those jobs,” said Guillory.

LCG spokesman Jamie Angelle says the layoffs were not racially motivated.

“If it walks like a duck, quacks like a duck, chances are it’s a duck. That’s my comment. They’re lying. They’re trying to cover up. I don’t trust this administration,” said Broussard.