NAACP Monroe Chapter explains the history behind Juneteenth and how it still applies today

MONROE, LA (6/19/20)– Juneteenth is a day that has been celebrated and remembered for years, but what’s the history that lies behind the holiday. For hundreds of years, black people were enslaved in the United States of America.

“The conditions of slavery; the harsh treatment, not having any rights, protection, or anything. That’s what made slavery a horrible thing,” said Jesse Smith, Chairperson of the education department for the NAACP Monroe chapter.

On January 1, 1863, President Abraham Lincoln signed the emancipation proclamation that said “All persons held as slaves” within the rebellious states “Are, and henceforward shall be free.”

“That day points out sin and evil that took place in our history. It was a moment when the country decided to do the right thing,” said Smith.

It took two and a half years for the emancipation proclamation to become a reality for thousands of slaves in Texas. However, freedom rang on June 19, 1865, when Union Army General, Gordon Granger, arrived in Galveston, Texas to ensure freedom for the last remaining slaves.

“I think it’s important that all persons should know from which we came to where we are. Because of that act, it made us free to be more awarding and to do things that make America great,” said Ambrose Douzret, President of the NAACP Monroe Chapter.

Though the emancipation of slaves was years ago, NAACP officials say Juneteenth offers a history lesson that still applies today. Currently, only 47 of 50 US states and the district of Columbia recognize Juneteenth as an official state holiday or observance.

“That pace is probably not moving as swift as most of us would like, but we do have evidence that we are trying to make things better,” said Douzart.

NAACP officials say people can understand what’s happening today by taking a better look at our countries history.

“Its a way of saying “hey, we understand we’ve done wrong. It’s time to make things right and we do it by honoring you and treating you as an equal,” said Smith.

The NAACP President says the best way to make a change is for people to sit down together and discuss today’s issues.