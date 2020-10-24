NAACP hosts Monroe City Marshal Forum

MONROE, LA (KTVE/KARD)- With the election in just a few weeks, the NAACP hosted a Monroe City Marshal Forum for members of the community to hear directly from the candidates.

City Marshal candidates include Robert Cherry Jr., Arthur Eelam, Reese London, Lyle Miller, and Roland Edwards, who was not at the forum. The candidates had 2 minutes to answer each question that was asked. Some of those questions included, “Why are you seeking this office” and “How they plan to bridge the gap between the MPD and the Marshal’s Office. NAACP officials say it’s important for the community to know who and why they are voting for someone before walking into the voting booth.

“You ought to be able to have an open-door policy to set down and talk to them about your problem. The City Marshal’s Office is a great thing and it has come a long way. In my time span, I have seen progress, progress, progress,” said Ambrose Douzart, NAACP President of Ouachita Parish Chapter.

To see the full debate, click here