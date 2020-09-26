NAACP hosting voting registration drives in Ouachita Parish

MONROE, LA (KTVE/KARD)– With the election just around the corner, the NAACP is making sure locals are registered to vote. The past few Saturdays they’ve held voter registration drives across the parish and will continue the next 3 Saturdays. Residents who needed help registering can drive up and apply online or on paper. The last day to register online is October 13th. Officials want to remind everyone that voting is one way to make sure your voice is heard.

“I want to encourage everyone to vote, even early vote because your vote does count. Whatever you think or believe your vote does count,” said Ambrose Douzart, President of the NAACP Ouachita Chapter.

You can also register in the comfort of your home by going to WWW.SOS.LA.GOV. After you register you can download the “GeauxVote” app to make sure your registered and check for your precinct.



“I think people have a misconception that we are only voting for the President of The United States. Yes, that is a very powerful position it’s a model position that people look up to, but we have local elections. District attorneys, judges, those people effect us immediately locally,” said Douzart.



The NAACP says they will be offering transportation to the polls for those who may need it.