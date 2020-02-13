NAACP celebrates 111 years fighting for justice and helping communities

MONROE, LA (02/12/20)–The NAACP is celebrating its founder’s day as they reflected on their accomplishments and issues they will tackle this year. The NAACP is one of America’s oldest civil rights organizations, fighting for equal rights to eliminate discrimination.



“When we fight, we win. Let me just say 111 years… happy birthday NAACP,” said Bro. Charles Heckard, NAACP State Officer.

The Monroe chapter of The National Association for the Advancement of Colored People celebrates more than a century fighting for justice. The organization got it starts back in 1909.

The theme members are challenged to take on this year is “leaders don’t quit”.



“We lead by example, we lead by encouragement, we lead by strengthening others, and like I said, quitters don’t lead,” said Rev. Ambrose Douzart, Monroe NAACP President.

The Monroe chapter has been known for fighting back crime in our city. From hosting “stop the violence marches” to “curbside community chats.” Officials say this year will be no different as they tackle issues in Monroe.



“Were going to be progressive, not only in the black community but all over the city. We might not have accomplished everything, but we are putting forth our best efforts,” said Douzart.

Some have been involved in the NAACP for years and others for a few months, but they all say they are thankful to be apart of an organization that stands up for everyone.



“Were about lifting up people to do better in the cities in which they live,” said Douzart.

However, members say its efforts remain just as relevant today as they were in 1909.



“Our mission today is the same as it was 111 years ago, to ensure the political, educational, social and economic equality for African Americans in Monroe Louisiana,” said Heckard.

On Saturday, February 29th, the NAACP will be hosting a 1,000 men march right here in Monroe. These men are asked to take a pledge for a better vision in 2020. The parade will start on at Washington & N. 4th street. All men are asked to wear black or white.