NAACP are looking for 1,000 men to pledge for a better vision in 2020

The Ouachita Parish NAACP chapter are looking for men to pledge towards a new vision in 2020. Elements in this vision consists of exercising self-control to avoid taking part in violence, work towards a job and maintain that job for you and your family, and to also show respect for yourself and women.

“Men have been the ones who have been causing the violence and the chaos in the city and since we have been we have been the problem, we are also going to have to be the cure for it,” said Chairman of the better vision 2020 project, Louis Scott.

If you are one of those men who want to pledge this new vision, make sure that you make your way down to the Martin Luther King Day parade on Monday at 8:30 am at the Monroe Zoo Charles Johnson Park. The route of this parade will go from East to Berg Jones Lane, then to Winnsboro Rd., and will end at Wossman High School.