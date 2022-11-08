North Carolina voters are reporting possible harassment and intimidation at polling stations, according to an early incident report from the state board of elections.

In New Hanover, students allegedly were harassed while walking to class from a voting site, and an observer allegedly “angrily” confronted an election official, the board reported.

In Columbus County, election officials allegedly were harassed by an “observer following one-stop workers” and photographing or filming the workers, it said.

Other allegations include curbside voters in Wake being photographed as they waited to cast ballots and electioneers in Harnett allegedly “videotaping voters coming and going and informing the voters they were being recorded,” the board reported.

Pat Gannon, a spokesperson for the board, told a local NBC affiliate that the incidents are “isolated” and law enforcement is monitoring them. The Department of Justice also announced plans to be on-site in 24 states on Election Day to ensure voter rights are protected.