Mystery seeds delivered to Louisiana resident

Baton Rouge, La. (July 24, 2020) – Today, the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry (LDAF) was notified that a resident in St. Rose, La. received an unsolicited package of seeds originating from China.

At this time, recent reports indicate that unsolicited packages of seeds have been received by people in Utah, Virginia, Washington and the United Kingdom.

“Right now, we are uncertain what types of seeds are in the package. Out of caution, we are urging anyone who receives a package that was not ordered by the recipient, to please call the LDAF immediately,” said Commissioner of Agriculture and Forestry Mike Strain, D.V.M. “We need to identify the seeds to ensure they do not pose a risk to Louisiana’s agricultural industry or the environment.”

The number to call is 225-925-4733. LDAF inspectors will collect the seeds and test them for positive identification.

