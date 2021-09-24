Music News: Nirvana’s world-shattering major label debut ‘Nevermind’ turns 30

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — In the modern era, celebrating album anniversaries is only fun for making yourself and others feel extremely old. However in the case of Nirvana’s groundbreaking major label debut Nevermind, it’s worth a quick look back.

When the album dropped on September 24, 1991 it wasn’t inherently obvious that this record would change music as we knew it, but there were hints.

All it took was a singular viewing of the music video for the album’s lead single “Smells Like Teen Spirit” to realize the band had something special on their hands.

Video courtesy of Youtube/Vevo

Armed with sticky-sweet hooks, bone-jarringly heavy riffs and a haunting atmosphere courtesy of producer-extraordinaire Butch Vig, Nevermind is one of the most important releases of all time for many reasons.

Though the band had already generated quite a bit of steam-heat with their 1988 debut album Bleach, once Nevermind started gaining steam after its release, the band and their music became virtually unavoidable.

Even now 30 years later, it’s impossible to be at a sporting event, listen to the radio, or even visit a grocery or clothing store without hearing Nirvana.

The other fascinating aspect about Nevermind is that in addition to turning the music industry on its ear by showcasing what could be, it also put a nail in the coffin of what was.

Shortly after the album dropped, everyone in the galaxy seemingly became obsessed with the new style, and the hair metal bands of the 80’s immediately fell by the wayside.

It’s not very often that one single album seemingly alters the entire music industry like Nevermind did, but when it does, it’s worth celebrating.