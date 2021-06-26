Skip to content
KTVE - myarklamiss.com
West Monroe
88°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Louisiana News
Arkansas News
Crime
Coronavirus
Your Local Election HQ
Morning News
Louisiana Living
National News
Hidden History
Business
Did you see
Entertainment
Top Stories
Marilyn Manson to turn himself in on assault charges stemming from alleged incident at 2019 concert
Top Stories
$50 billion mistakenly deposited into Louisiana family’s bank account
Video
West Monroe woman arrested after drunken hit and run
WATCH: Spectator at Tour de France causes massive crash after holding sign in path of oncoming cyclists
Widow seeks ‘thorough’ investigation into John McAfee death
Weather
Weather
Weather Alerts
Closings and Delays
Forecast
Submit your weather pics
Top Stories
Morning Forecast – Friday, June 25th
Video
Top Stories
Fish & Game Forecast – Friday, June 25th
Top Stories
Fish and Game Forecast – June 24th
Today’s Forecast – June 23rd
Video
Fish and Game Forecast – June 23rd, 2021
Morning Forecast
Video
Sports
League Lights
High School Football
Geaux Black and Gold
Geaux Nation
The Big Game
Japan 2020
Big Race – Daytona
SEC Football
NFL
NFL Draft
MLB
Big Tournament
The Simmons’ Duck Report
Top Stories
WATCH: Spectator at Tour de France causes massive crash after holding sign in path of oncoming cyclists
Top Stories
Kassanavoid taking shot at the Olympic Trials
Video
West Monroe’s Rayshawn Pleasant on committing to Louisiana Tech, ” … bigger chip on your shoulder knowing you’re playing in your hometown … “
Video
Former Ragin’ Cajun Leleux advances to finals in U.S. Olympic pole vault trials
It’s official: Jay Johnson named new LSU Head Baseball Coach
Community
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway 2021!
EAT LOCAL!
Path to Patriotism
Clear the Shelters
Events
Destination Louisiane
State Farm Good News
HONORING THE GRADUATES 2021
TWIN CITY OUTDOOR’S YARD OF THE WEEK
GET GORDON LEGAL
NBC 10 Salutes
FOX 14 Spotlight
Top Stories
ZOOBILATION: Louisiana Purchase Gardens and Zoo hosts fundraiser for a new train coach
Video
Top Stories
Monroe Police mourn the loss of Ret. Chief Joe Stewart
Video
New brewery provides job opportunity for locals in downtown West Monroe
Video
Extra $300 in unemployment benefits ends Saturday, Staffing agency offers tips for anyone reentering job market
Video
Louisiana Living: City of Monroe
Video
Lifestyle
Project Roadblock
Honey Hole Insider
CMA Awards
Moments of Mindfulness
Health News
Dr Oz Wellness Network
Ask The Experts
Air Service
Ameriprise Financial
FastServ Medical
Floor Works
Fresh Start Rehab
Hogan Insurance
Kens Coffee
Magickal Mystic
Level Tech
Tubbs By Grubbs
Contest
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work for Us
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Advertise with us
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Music
Marilyn Manson to turn himself in on assault charges stemming from alleged incident at 2019 concert
Close
You have been added to Daily News Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Daily News
SIGN UP
Don't Miss
TRAFFIC ALERT: Wreck involving 18-wheelers stalls traffic on I-20
Video
West Monroe woman arrested after drunken hit and run
Local man arrested after receiving package filled with drugs
Man shot, 65-year-old mother killed in drive by shooting in Louisiana
Snoop Dogg concert at Murphy Arts District has been canceled
Don't Miss
Man shot, 65-year-old mother killed in drive by shooting in Louisiana
VIDEO: Fifth victim dies in SW Albuquerque hot air balloon crash
Video
ZOOBILATION: Louisiana Purchase Gardens and Zoo hosts fundraiser for a new train coach
Video
Monroe Police mourn the loss of Ret. Chief Joe Stewart
Video
UPDATE: The Monroe Police Department Mourns the lost of former Police Chief Joe Stewart
Video
Violet man killed in Rapides Parish Crash
Pair charged after monkey found dead in hot car at Tennessee water park, police say
Video
Trending Stories
TRAFFIC ALERT: Wreck involving 18-wheelers stalls traffic on I-20
Video
West Monroe woman arrested after drunken hit and run
Local man arrested after receiving package filled with drugs
Man shot, 65-year-old mother killed in drive by shooting in Louisiana
Snoop Dogg concert at Murphy Arts District has been canceled