Murder-suicide led to single car crash in Acadia Parish

ACADIA PARISH, La. (KLFY) A man and woman are dead after a murder-suicide occurred Wednesday morning in Iota.

It happened just after 11 a.m. when deputies responded to McCain Road near Goodrich Road regarding a shooting incident. 

According to Sheriff K.P. Gibson, as deputy’s arrived on scene, an adult female and adult male were discovered deceased inside a vehicle that was inside a ditch.

Gibson said an investigation has revealed that the female was driving the vehicle and was shot by a male subject inside the vehicle.

The male then took his own life, Gibson said.

Developing story.

