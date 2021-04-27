Multiple child products recalled including bunk beds, science kits

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Multiple products that may pose a danger to your child have recently been recalled including bunk beds and science kits.

Attorney General Jeff Landry said, “As the State’s chief legal officer, I am committed to doing all that I can to make Louisiana a safer place to raise our families. For the safety of our State’s youth – I encourage everyone to heed notice of these recalls and remedies.”

Attorney General Landry wants parents to be aware of the following recalled products:

  • Toy Trumpets by Juratoys
  • 10-in-1 Incredible Inventions Science Kit by Anker Play Products
  • Children’s Multi-Purpose Helmets by SmartPool
  • Cabina Bunk Beds by Casa Kids
  • Shepard Boy Plush Toys with Wire Shepard’s Staff by Parker Squared

To view pictures, descriptions, and remedies of these items please visit www.agjefflandry.com/safetybox. To get additional consumer tips, please call Attorney General Landry’s Consumer Protection Hotline at (800) 351-4889.

