Multiple arrests, injuries in ‘fireworks war’ in Arkansas, police say

(7/5/19) PULASKI COUNTY, Ark. – At least a dozen people have been arrested in what’s being described as a ‘fireworks war’ in College Station Thursday night, the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office confirms.

Pulaski County Sheriff’s Lt. Cody Burk tells us at least five people suffered hand injuries, some of which are described as severe.

Witnesses say people were shooting fireworks at each other and at deputies.

People who live in College Station say many of the people causing issues were teenagers who are not from the community.

The dozen people arrested are facing charges ranging from fleeing, aggravated assault, drug possession and assault on a police officer.

More details to come.

