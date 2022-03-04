WHISKEY BAY, La. (BRPROUD) – The Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office says a man who was thrown into Whiskey Bay Friday morning was rescued by a fisherman.

Police say the man was initially throw into the water after an 18-wheeler struck a car. Major Monty Migliaco says the man was in the water for a little over 20 minutes before being rescued.

A total of 4 people where transported to the hospital as a result of the multi-vehicle crash with two being listed as seriously injured.

The Louisiana Department of Transportation says the stretch of interstate that was closed after the accident has reopened but that congestion has backed up 10 miles.