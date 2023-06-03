WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Mu Tau Chapter of Omega Psi Phi held a Fishing with Fathers event at Kiroli Park ahead of Father’s Day. No fishing license was needed for this father-and-son weekend event.

Wilson Armstrong was one of the attendees. He said he fishes as much as he can.

“It’s kind of relaxing. It’s going to take a lot of patience because you have to sit there for a while, but you also get to talk and play around with your family and friends.”

The third annual event brought some fun opportunities for fathers, grandfathers, or father figures to spend time with their sons while fishing.

“I take any opportunity I have to spend with my son and bond outside the home. Especially with the other fathers, other children. I always look forward to doing that,” said one parent, DeRon Talley. “I’m just appreciative of what Mu Tau Chapter has done for the community. There are a lot of other things that we could be doing on a Saturday.”

But for these fathers, the event is more than just fishing. Chairman of the Mu Tau Chapter Greg Gallien said this is part of the Fatherhood Initiative Program.

“This is an opportunity for them to see some positive role models, and see a different light on their fathers, and actually see other people in their community.”

“I love it so much because it’s so fun,” one visitor, Paolo, said.

“I caught the first fish today, not to brag too much,” added Armstrong.

All fishing supplies were provided at the event. President of the Mu Tau Chapter, Bret Sanders, said their goal is to mentor and provide a safe environment to all kids.

“They are stuck at home watching video games. In some cases, they live in areas that might not be safe, so we like to be able to provide a safe environment for them to come to.”

While some kids enjoyed fishing, others did more rapping than fishing.

“When I catch a fish, I can either let it go or eat it,” said another visitor.

“My name is Cold, and my last name is Fire, and I’m only six years old..” sang one attendee.