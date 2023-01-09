MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Police say a Family Dollar employee who was disciplined for excessive sick days threatened her boss with a gun while customers were inside the store.

Dyneisha Holliday was charged with aggravated assault and three counts of reckless endangerment following the incident at the Family Dollar in the 3400 block of Summer Avenue on December 27.

The manager of the store said that day, Holliday, sent her a text message saying she wasn’t coming to work because she was sick. The manager said after she told Holliday she was being removed from the schedule for calling in sick too much, Holliday showed up at the business with a gun.

The store manager said Holliday pulled the gun out of her right pocket, pointed it at her, and waved it around. Police said there were three other employees and customers at the register when it happened.

The victim said Holliday put the gun back in her pocket and threw a stapler at her before another employee escorted her out of the store.

She said Holliday threatened to ‘shoot up’ her vehicle before leaving.

Police said Holliday was taken into custody on Thursday and admitted to being armed with a gun when she came to the Family Dollar.

Investigators said Holliday told them she had the gun because she wanted to be prepared and took it out of her pocket to adjust her holster.

Holliday’s bond was set at $10,000.