MPD: Two arrested on drug charges during traffic stop

MONROE, La. – On May 24, 2020 at 2:00 AM, Patrol Officers made a traffic stop in the 1600 block of Martin Luther King (US 165 South) in Monroe.

While speaking with the driver of the vehicle Lamon Warren, who appeared to be under the influence of a CDS, Officers noticed a strong odor of marijuana coming from inside the vehicle, where it was also observed in plain view.

Authorities say Warren and passenger Darrell Foster were removed from the vehicle. Foster was allegedly found to be in possession of cocaine and THC vape pens.

A substantial amount of marijuana was discovered underneath the passenger seat of the vehicle where Foster occupied that had been pre-packaged for distribution, along with THC edibles, a Glock handgun that had been reported stolen out of the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s office, and a large sum of cash.

Courtesy: MPD

Courtesy: MPD

Officials say Foster who has prior felony convictions said the firearm and the drugs were his, and that he had purchased them the previous night. $6,910.00 were seized on the drug arrest.

Foster and Warren were arrested and taken to the Ouachita Parish Correctional Center.

Lamon Warren

Courtesy: MPD

Darrel Foster

Courtesy: MPD

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.