MPD: The Monroe Police Department is trying to locate a missing person

MONROE, La. (Press Release) – (1/22/20) The Monroe Police Department is currently trying to locate Lisa Axtens who was reported missing on 12/31/2019 under a false name.
Axtens was last seen driving a red 1997 Honda Civic with no license plate. She was last seen at 3203 Louisville Ave. No clothing description was available.
Axtens is said to be homeless and doesn’t have a valid address.
If you know of Axtens whereabouts or know how to contact her, please call MPD at 318-329-2600 or your local law enforcement agency.
