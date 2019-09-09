MPD still searching for murder suspect in two-year-old cold case

MONROE, La. — The Monroe Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a suspect wanted in a fatal shooting that happened almost two years ago.

Robert Shelton III is wanted for being one of four individuals who shot at and killed Gary “Scooter” Gardner on September 10, 2017. The other three suspects have not been identified.

According to the Monroe Police Department, Shelton and his coconspirators arrived at Oak Manor Apartments at 2000 Peach Street 40 minutes prior to the shooting in a black Scion Xb belonging to Shelton’s girlfriend.

Shelton and the three unidentified suspects planned and ambushed Gardner as he was hanging out with friends.

Gardner succumbed to the gunshot wounds he suffered.

Monroe Police obtained an arrest warrant for Robert Shelton III on September 12, 2017, and he has yet to be apprehended. If anyone has information on Shelton’s whereabouts or about the identity of the three unidentified suspects involved in this homicide, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at (318) 388-CASH (2274) or Det. Duane Cookson at (318) 329-2539.