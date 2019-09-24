MPD: Security guard plotted with suspects in bingo hall armed robbery

Our content partners at The News-Star report that a Monroe man was arrested Monday on armed robbery charges after he allegedly plotted with a security guard at Chance Bingo to rob the business in June.

According to an arrest warrant filed for Edward Daron Patrick, age 43, the Monroe Police Department responded to the robbery at 2102 Louisville Avenue shortly after midnight on June 7.

Patrick was later identified as one of the robbers according to arrest documents.

