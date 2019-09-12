MPD: Monroe man arrested after choking his own mother, throwing her to ground

MONROE, La. — A Monroe man is behind bars after police say he choked his own mother and threw her to the ground.

According to the arrest report for 34-year-old Sidney Berry, officers with the Monroe Police Department were called to a home in the 2200 block of South Grand Street on Wednesday afternoon in reference to a domestic battery complaint.

The victim told police that Berry, the victim’s son, put both hands around her neck and squeezed until she lost consciousness for a moment. The victim says that Syndey threw her to the ground afterward.

Officers made contact with Berry in the 2600 block of Gordon Avenue. When questioned, Berry said he choked his mother “because she was talking to a man.”

Berry was arrested, taken to the Ouachita Correctional Center, and charged Domestic Abuse Battery Strangulation. His bond has been set at $5,000.