Authorities with the Monroe Police Department are asking for the public’s assistance with locating a missing juvenile.

According to authorities, Briena Imani Monique Jackson was last seen January 16th around 6 PM wearing a black and gray hoodie, blue jeans, with black and blonde hair extensions.

If you’ve seen Jackson or have any information regarding her whereabouts, you’re asked to contact the Monroe Police Department at (318)329-2600.