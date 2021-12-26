MPD is looking for the man who shot and killed the man who raised him over a dispute on Christmas Day

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) – The Monroe Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place on Christmas Day that claimed the life of one man over a family dispute between the victim and the suspect. 

Family members say 41-year-old Fransqwur Harris raised 30-year-old Latron Jones, but a deadly shooting ended Harris’s life on December 25, 2021.  

Officials responded to the shooting shortly after 4 a.m. in the 2400 block of Deloach St. 

The initial investigation located Fransqwur Harris suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.  Harris died from his injuries.

Officials identified the suspect as Latron Jones, a close friend of the victim’s family. 

Detectives have obtained a warrant on Jones for Second Degree Murder.

Officials are asking anyone who knows the whereabouts of Jones to contact the Monroe Police at 318-329-2600 or Crimestoppers of North Delta at 318-388-CASH(2274). 

