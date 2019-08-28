MPD: Felon arrested for illegally carrying firearm, drug possession at local sports bar

A Monroe man has been arrested after police say he was in possession of a gun illegally.

According to arrest reports for 32-year-old Moyati Killian, a police officer spotted Killian driving into the parking lot of Sipper’s Sport’s Bar on Tuesday night just after 11 PM.

As Killian got out of his vehicle, a black duty belt with assorted less-than-lethal weapons could be seen on his wait. A tan 9mm handgun could also be seen on the duty belt.

When the officer made contact with Killian, he was disarmed and read his Miranda rights.

The officer found several pieces of red candy wrapped in a paper towel inside Killian’s pants pocket. Killian told the officer that the candy was a THC edible that he confiscated from an unknown person.

A background search on Killian revealed to police that he was a convicted felon and had multiple felony convictions out of Texas.

The officer states in the report that he has seen Killian carrying a handgun on multiple occasions before knowing Killian was a convicted felon.

Killian was arrested and booked into the Ouachita Correctional Center. He is charged with Possession of a Firearm by Convicted Felon and Possession of CDS 1. His bond has not been set at this time.