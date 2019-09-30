MPD: Biker gang kept officer from investigating wreck, three arrested

MONROE, La. — According to our content partners at The News-Star, three members of a “biker gang” allegedly kept a Monroe Police Department officer from investigating a crash Saturday.

Affidavits filed in connection with the arrests accuse, Jeffery Bridges, age 39, Thomas Drinkwine, age 38, and Marshall Mann, age 35, of obstruction of justice and simple assault on a police officer. The document describes the suspects as a gang.

The report states a patrol officer saw a motorcycle crashed at Breard Street near Concordia Avenue. As the officer attempted to investigate and check on the motorcycle driver, he was reportedly stopped by the bikers.

