MPD asking public for help to locate man wanted on several felony warrants

MONROE, La. — The Monroe Police Department is asking for the public’s help to locate a man who is wanted on several felony warrants.

MPD is looking for 18-year-old Kavari Latrez Jones. They say Jones has active warrants for Armed Robbery and Aggravated Assault.

Jones should be considered armed and dangerous as he is known to carry a weapon at all times. Jones should be not be approached.

Police say Jones frequents the southside area of Monroe.

If you know where Kavari Jones is, please call the Monroe Police Department at 318-329-2600.