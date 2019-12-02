Movie theater in Seattle area evacuated after receiving box of human urine

North Bend, Wash. (12/02/19)— The North Bend Theatre, about 30 miles east of Seattle, was evacuated Friday night after receiving a box labeled “highly contagious human substance.”

The theater manager had opened the box when it arrived and noted that it was leaking an unknown liquid.

Police, fire, and hazmat teams responded to the call, evacuated the theater, isolated the box, and sent the manager to a hospital as a precaution.

Authorities later determined the substance was human urine that was supposed to be delivered to a medical facility in Tacoma, about 40 miles away from the theater.

It remains unclear as to how the package ended up there instead, but authorities deemed the incident “minor” and “non-malicious.”

The theater reopened on Saturday as scheduled.

