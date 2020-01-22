EXCLUSIVE: Mother of 5 shot and killed in Bossier City on Whittington Street

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Police have identified the woman found fatally shot inside a Bossier City home late Tuesday night as 26-year old Kalisca Williams. She’s a mother of five including a child who is suffering from advanced cancer.

According to the Bossier City Police Department, Williams was found unresponsive with a gunshot wound inside her home in the 900 block of Whittington Street around 11 p.m. She was pronounced dead on the scene.

This is the second murder of the year in Bossier City. Happening within a week, this comes after a woman was shot and killed while driving down I-220.

Williams’ family and loved ones gathered at the home of her grandmother, Ruthie Washington early Wednesday afternoon. Washington says she’s taking care of the children.

“I just don’t know what happened. We just lost her mother less than two years ago,” said Washington, “She got five girls that I got. And I’m going to keep them cause they with me. She got three and then twins.”

7-year old Heaven is the twin suffering from stage four lung and kidney cancer.

There have been no reports of any arrests.

Neighbors on Whittington Street reported hearing five gun shots Tuesday night and seeing the large police presence afterwards. One of those neighbors, Arlene Castillo was the one who called police.

“I was watching TV and drinking my little can of soda when I heard five gunshots and it’s not something you hear everyday so I called 911,” said Castillo, “I poked my head out the door and saw a car speeding off in the dark.”

Police are still investigating.

Anyone who may have information on the crime is asked to contact the Bossier City Police Department at 318-741-8610 or submit a tip anonymously through Bossier Crime Stoppers by calling 318-424-4100 or the app at www.p3tips.com.