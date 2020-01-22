Mother charged with 2nd degree murder of son’s father requests bond reduction

BENTON, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – One of the three people charged in the March shooting death of a Benton man was in Bossier District Court today.

Shawna Jones, 30, is one of three people charged in the death of 29-year-old Caleb Pippenger, who was fatally shot outside his Benton home on the evening of March 15, 2019.

Today, as four women wearing black t-shirts with silver glitter stating “Free Shawna” sat on the front row of the courtroom, Mary Ellen Halterman, Jones’ court-appointed attorney, submitted a motion for a reduction in Jones’ $250,000 bond, claiming Jones is unable to post bond and is not a flight risk.

Bossier Judge Mike Nerren set Feb. 27, 2020, to rule on the motion.

Jones and 27-year-old Alisa Lochabaay are charged with second-degree murder in Pippenger’s death, while 29-year-old Justin Sepulvado is charged with first-degree murder.

Although Jones and Pippenger were never married, Jones is the mother of Pippenger’s son, now 9-years-old.

In October 2018, Pippenger filed for joint custody of the boy in Bossier District Court, claiming difficulties in spending time with the child. In December 2018, a judge granted joint custody, with Jones being the domicilary parent.

But then, on March 1, 2019, Jones was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana, possession of Schedule IV controlled substances, possession of drug paraphernalia and illegal use, consumption, possession or distribution of CDS.

Although she bonded out of jail the next day, Pippenger filed for sole custody of the boy on March 6, 2019, citing Jones’ arrest on the drug charges. On March 13th, a Bossier judge granted Pippenger’s request.

Two days later, on March 15, 2019, Pippenger was fatally shot.

Jones was arrested and charged in Pippenger’s death on July 23, 2019. On August 19, 2019, she was indicted by a Bossier Parish grand jury on one count of second degree murder.