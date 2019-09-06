Weekend Events, September 6

(09/06/19) WEST MONROE – Sheila Snow with the CVB drops by with details on all the events happening in the Twin Cities this weekend.
Friday Night
Treasures of Art Nouveau Opening Reception
This very special exhibition comes from a private collection in Milwaukee, and has never before been exhibited outside of its home city. Art Nouveau and its related movement, Arts & Crafts, developed in the late 1800’s as a reaction against previously popular academic styles and the heavy ornamentation of the Victorian era. Instead, these movements emphasized handcrafting and design inspired by nature, most notably an appreciation of flowing lines and contours. The exhibition features decorative objects and furniture, sculpture, prints, and paintings from the 1890’s – 1930’s that capture the spirit of this stylistic era and demonstrate how it permeated all types of art and design. Highlights of this exhibition include glassware and lamps by Louis Comfort Tiffany, cameo vases by Emile Gallé, European claret jugs, sculptures by Emmanuel Villanis and Charles Drouet, and a variety of wood furniture. The exhibition also features a wonderful array of lithographs by Alphonse Mucha, Paul Berthon, Emile Bertrand, and Eugène Grasset among others, plus paintings, drawings, and other prints of the era.
Date(s) : September 6- Opening Reception; Show on exhibit through November 23
Hours : 5:00 PM – 7:00 PM
Address : Masur Museum of Art
Phone : 318-329-2237
Saturday
First Saturday Kids Program – Flying Dragons
For Pre-K and K this month’s program will be about dragonflies and damselflies. Learn about these amazing predators, go on a dragonfly safari and make a craft.
Hours : 10:00 AM for Pre-K & K; 11:00 AM for 1st-6th grades
Address : Black Bayou Lake National
Wildlife Refuge
Phone: 318-387-1114
Primitive Fire Starting
Visitors are invited to watch and learn how the Native Americans of Poverty Point may have created fire more than 3,500 years ago. Without electricity, the ability to start fires from scratch would have been an essential part of everyday life at Poverty Point. Learn primitive fire starting techniques using a bow drill.
Hours : 11:00 AM
Cost : $4
Address : Poverty Point World Heritage Site
Phone : 888-926-5492
Armed Forces Face Off- Roller Derby Tournament
Roe City Roller Derby and skaters from the tri-state area are representing all 5 branches of the Armed Forces on the track! Come root for your favorite branch and support a good cause.
Proceeds for this event will got to ORVA’s Project4Hope. This project’s mission is building a small living communities and providing support and resources for veterans in need! This event is kid friendly with plenty of fun activities! Doors open at 1:00 pm with 1st whistle at 2:00 pm!
You will be able to come and go as you please with wristband.
Hours : 2:00 PM – 9:00 PM
Cost : Earlybird Tickets are $10 and $15 at the door, Children 10 & under free
Address : Monroe Civic Center
Phone : 318-329-2225
Landry Vineyards Music Concert & Red Grape Harvest Celebration
Mike McKenzie plays country, classic rock and dance music. Jambalaya, cheese trays, 4 types of boudin, wine bellinis and drinks will be offered for purchase. Don’t forget to bring your lawn chairs and blankets to relax on the lawn or call to reserve a table. Food and cold drinks are welcomed but please do not bring pets or outside alcohol. The tasting room will open at 11:00 a.m. and will carry through to the end of the concert. Don’t miss out on the wagon tours that will be available through the vineyards during the concert. Come celebrate an afternoon of fun with your family and community!
Ladies dress like Lucy Ball from the famous episode of Lucy stomping grapes. The top 3 ladies that are best dressed and acting like her from the episode will win a prizes. Ladies and children can stomp in the grapes. (no charge)
Hours : 4:00 PM – 7:30 PM
Cost : $10.00 adults young adults 13-18 years $5.00 children 12 and under are free.
Address : Landry Vineyards
Phone : 318-557-9051
Marc Broussard Concert
Don’t miss out on Marc Broussard in concert on September 7th! Marc Broussard is an artist with a unique gift of channeling the spirits of classic R&B, rock and soul into contemporary terms. This gift has been a matter of common knowledge since 2002, when Broussard released his debut album, Momentary Setback, which he recorded and released independently at age 20. David
Grace is the opening act.
Hours : 7:00 PM – 12:00 AM
Address : The Hub