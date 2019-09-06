Weekend Events, September 6

(09/06/19) WEST MONROE – Sheila Snow with the CVB drops by with details on all the events happening in the Twin Cities this weekend.

Friday Night

Treasures of Art Nouveau Opening Reception

This very special exhibition comes from a private collection in Milwaukee, and has never before been exhibited outside of its home city. Art Nouveau and its related movement, Arts & Crafts, developed in the late 1800’s as a reaction against previously popular academic styles and the heavy ornamentation of the Victorian era. Instead, these movements emphasized handcrafting and design inspired by nature, most notably an appreciation of flowing lines and contours. The exhibition features decorative objects and furniture, sculpture, prints, and paintings from the 1890’s – 1930’s that capture the spirit of this stylistic era and demonstrate how it permeated all types of art and design. Highlights of this exhibition include glassware and lamps by Louis Comfort Tiffany, cameo vases by Emile Gallé, European claret jugs, sculptures by Emmanuel Villanis and Charles Drouet, and a variety of wood furniture. The exhibition also features a wonderful array of lithographs by Alphonse Mucha, Paul Berthon, Emile Bertrand, and Eugène Grasset among others, plus paintings, drawings, and other prints of the era.

Date(s) : September 6- Opening Reception; Show on exhibit through November 23

Hours : 5:00 PM – 7:00 PM

Address : Masur Museum of Art

Phone : 318-329-2237

Saturday

First Saturday Kids Program – Flying Dragons

For Pre-K and K this month’s program will be about dragonflies and damselflies. Learn about these amazing predators, go on a dragonfly safari and make a craft.

Hours : 10:00 AM for Pre-K & K; 11:00 AM for 1st-6th grades

Address : Black Bayou Lake National Wildlife Refuge

Phone: 318-387-1114

Primitive Fire Starting

Visitors are invited to watch and learn how the Native Americans of Poverty Point may have created fire more than 3,500 years ago. Without electricity, the ability to start fires from scratch would have been an essential part of everyday life at Poverty Point. Learn primitive fire starting techniques using a bow drill.

Hours : 11:00 AM

Cost : $4

Address : Poverty Point World Heritage Site

Phone : 888-926-5492

Armed Forces Face Off- Roller Derby Tournament

Roe City Roller Derby and skaters from the tri-state area are representing all 5 branches of the Armed Forces on the track! Come root for your favorite branch and support a good cause.

Proceeds for this event will got to ORVA’s Project4Hope. This project’s mission is building a small living communities and providing support and resources for veterans in need! This event is kid friendly with plenty of fun activities! Doors open at 1:00 pm with 1st whistle at 2:00 pm!

You will be able to come and go as you please with wristband.

Hours : 2:00 PM – 9:00 PM

Cost : Earlybird Tickets are $10 and $15 at the door, Children 10 & under free

Address : Monroe Civic Center

Phone : 318-329-2225

Landry Vineyards Music Concert & Red Grape Harvest Celebration

Mike McKenzie plays country, classic rock and dance music. Jambalaya, cheese trays, 4 types of boudin, wine bellinis and drinks will be offered for purchase. Don’t forget to bring your lawn chairs and blankets to relax on the lawn or call to reserve a table. Food and cold drinks are welcomed but please do not bring pets or outside alcohol. The tasting room will open at 11:00 a.m. and will carry through to the end of the concert. Don’t miss out on the wagon tours that will be available through the vineyards during the concert. Come celebrate an afternoon of fun with your family and community!

Ladies dress like Lucy Ball from the famous episode of Lucy stomping grapes. The top 3 ladies that are best dressed and acting like her from the episode will win a prizes. Ladies and children can stomp in the grapes. (no charge)

Hours : 4:00 PM – 7:30 PM

Cost : $10.00 adults young adults 13-18 years $5.00 children 12 and under are free.

Address : Landry Vineyards

Phone : 318-557-9051

Marc Broussard Concert

Don’t miss out on Marc Broussard in concert on September 7th! Marc Broussard is an artist with a unique gift of channeling the spirits of classic R&B, rock and soul into contemporary terms. This gift has been a matter of common knowledge since 2002, when Broussard released his debut album, Momentary Setback, which he recorded and released independently at age 20. David

Grace is the opening act.

Hours : 7:00 PM – 12:00 AM

Address : The Hub