Weekend Events 28-29!

WEST MONROE, La. (12/27/19) — Community Chanukah Celebration Temple B’nai Israel is hosting a Community Chanukah Celebration and Dinner. They will light the menorah, retell the story of Chanukah, sing Chanukah songs, and eat traditional potato latkes. The event is open to everyone. If you have a menorah, please bring it with you.

Date(s) : 12/27/2019 – 12/27/2019

Hours : 6:00 pm

Cost : Free – RSVP Requested

Address : Temple B’Nai Israel

2400 Orell Place, Monroe, LA 71203

Phone : 318-387-0730

Children’s Winter Workshops

Winter Workshops are held during the winter break from school. This half-day class offers students a mini-version of Masur Museum’s popular Summer Art Camps. Drop off your little ones for this children’s class where they will teach art skills and preserve memories, while keeping it festive. Children will have the opportunity to create at least two winter art crafts. Snacks will be provided. $35 – museum members $50 – non-members Ages 5-8 9:30 am – 12:00 pm Projects: Atmospheric Landscape Painting Polar Bear Sculpture Ages 9-12 1:00 pm – 3:30 pm Projects: Winter Landscape Watercolor Painting Cardinal Sculpture

Date(s) : 12/27/2019 – 12/27/2019

Hours : 9:30 – 12:00 & 1:00 – 3:30

Cost : $35 – Museum Members, $50 – Non-members

Address : Masur Museum of Art

1400 South Grand, Monroe, LA 71201

Phone : 318-329-2237

Sugar Bowl Extravaganza

The Sugar Bowl Extravaganza is a four day event where horses and exhibitors compete in conformation, english and western competitions. Participants come from as many as eleven to twelve different states for this event.

Date(s) : 12/28/2019 – 12/31/2019

Cost : Free

Address : Ike Hamilton Expo Center Arena

501 Mane Street, West Monroe, LA 71292

Phone : 318-325-9160

Wellness Resolution Run

The 4th Annual Wellness Resolution Run takes place right off Blanchard Street in West Monroe. They are having a 4mile & 8mile Run! *walking the 4 mile is also an option. There will be a post-race awards ceremony complete with food and beverages. They be serving their BIG traditional New Year’s Eve lunch!

Date(s) : 12/28/2019 – 12/28/2019

Hours : 8:00 AM –

Address : The Wellness Center

3215 Cypress St., West Monroe, La 71291

Phone : 318-329-9100

Cheers To Three Years

Join Flying Tiger Brewery for their 3rd Anniversary Celebration on Saturday December 28th! They are mixing it up this year by charging NO COVER and putting the spotlight on beers past, present, & future!

Date(s) : 12/28/2019 – 12/28/2019

Hours : 12:00 PM – 11:00 PM

Cost : Free

Address : Flying Tiger Brewery

506 North 2nd Street, Monroe, LA 71201

Phone : (318) 547-1738

Website : http://www.facebook.com/events/384167095710883/

Holiday Outdoor Movie sponsored by Centric Federal Credit Union

What could be better than watching one of your favorite Christmas movies in Antique Alley under the magical Christmas lights? The Holiday Outdoor Movie is free for everyone! Get ready to watch Baby Shark and The Grinch!

Date(s) : 12/28/2019 – 12/28/2019

Hours : 5:30 PM

Address : Alley Park

200 Natchitoches, West Monroe, LA 71291

Sugarhill Gang & Furious 5 Concert

The Sugarhill Gang & Furious 5 will be performing live at The Hub on Saturday, December 28th.

Date(s) : 12/28/2019 – 12/28/2019

Hours : 7:00 PM – 11:00 PM

Cost : $20-$160

Address : The Hub

201 Washington St., Monroe, LA 71201

Album Release Party and Masquerade

Masquerade with Prizes! Stonerpop’s New Album, #AmericanDreams Release Party! Stonerpop is thrilled to present the Album Release Party & Masquerade for American Dreams at Sal’s Saloon on Saturday the 28th of December! It will be a tremendous evening filled with music, art, trivia, and prizes! The prizes will be dispersed via drawing at the end of the night (guests must be present to win). You may earn tickets by doing the following*: At the door: •Paying cover •Wearing a mask •Showing receipt from Kahlo tapas & tequila (dated 12/27 or 12/28) Sponsors: Cold Desert Tattoo Studio, Kahlo tapas & tequila