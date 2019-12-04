Travel Tips with Jane Gunn: Princess Cruise Lines

WEST MONROE, La. (11/26/19) — Princess Cruise Lines is letting you set sail for some discounted prices if you book before December 10th.

Travel expert, Jane Gunn, says it’s hard to beat the value of a Princess Cruise as it offers many great amenities from food, shows, and beautiful decor.

If you book a cruise from the Summer of 2020 through the Spring of 2021, Princess Cruise Lines is offering cabin upgrades and spending money up to $200 per person.

For more information, you can contact the Travel Company at (318) 388-8747 or you can stop by their offices located on North 18th St. in Monroe.