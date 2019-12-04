The Food Bank of NELA is Paying it Forward, helping to fight hunger

WEST MONROE, La. (11/27/19) — In Louisiana, one in six people struggle with hunger. The Food Bank of Northeast Louisiana aims to bridge that gap providing meals for those over 800,000 people who don’t know where their next meal is coming from.

Jean Toth, Director of the Food Bank of Northeast Louisiana says they feed those in need because so many people live paycheck to paycheck. Toth says for some, one unexpected expense can derail finances tremendously for those with tight budgets.

Through donations, the Food Bank is able to keep providing meals for those in need. During this holiday season, donations will allow them to feed many across the 12 parishes that it serves.

For more information about the Food Bank of Northeast Louisiana click here.