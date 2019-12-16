NELA Christmas Celebration: The Sights and Sounds of Christmas

WEST MONROE, La. (12/16/19) — The First West West Monroe Campus will be hosting its annual NELA Christmas Celebration. Taking place December 20-22, church leaders say it’ll be an opportunity to experience the sights and sounds of the Christmas season.

Courtesy: First West Church

Over 200 people will take the stage to help celebrate the holiday and tickets are only $5. You can get them here.

However, what sets this Christmas celebration apart, is that proceeds go towards helping to eliminate the nearly $20 million medical debt in Ouachita Parish. First West is partnering with RIP Medical Debt alongside attendees to make that initiative possible.

For more information, and to reserve your spot, you can click here.