NBC 10 Today: Hunter sits down with Reza the Illusionist

Skip to content
KTVE - myarklamiss.com
West Monroe
79°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Morning Show
Crime
Local News
Louisiana News
Arkansas News
Mississippi News
Coronavirus
Operation Vaccination
National News
Politics
Business
Newsfeed Now
Entertainment
Did you see
Your Local Election HQ
Hispanic Heritage Month
Top Stories
Could Entergy Louisiana customers see a 15-year, $5 a month charge?
TAPD: Texarkana, Texas man found shot to death in yard
Video
Baton Rouge teen stars in film inspired by her grandfather, to compete in film festival
Video
Bayou Manchac to be cleaned out to prevent flooding in multi-parish drainage project
Video
Weather
Weather
Weather Alerts
Closings and Delays
Forecast
Submit your weather pics
Top Stories
Morning Forecast – Tuesday, September 21st
Video
Top Stories
Fish & Game Forecast – Tuesday, September 21st
Top Stories
Evening Forecast – Monday, September 20th
Video
Gov. Edwards travels to Washington DC, requests urgent federal relief assistance
Morning Forecast – Monday, September 20th
Video
Fish & Game Forecast – Monday, September 20th
Sports
League Lights
High School Football
Geaux Black and Gold
Geaux Nation
The Big Game
Big Race – Daytona
SEC Football
NFL
NFL Draft
MLB
Big Tournament
The Simmons’ Duck Report
Japan 2020
Top Stories
LSU to face Auburn at 8 p.m. next weekend in Tiger Stadium
Top Stories
Southern gives up 21 unanswered, Jags collapse against McNeese
Video
Napier: ‘That was Ragin’ Cajun football’
Video
GSU drops road tilt against Houston
Video
LIVE BLOG: ULM looks to find some offense against Deion Sanders and Jackson State
Community
Louisiana Living
BestReviews
In the Garden
EAT LOCAL!
Boil Advisories
Destination Louisiane
Path to Patriotism
Clear the Shelters
Events
Sponsored Content: GET GORDON LEGAL
NBC 10 Salutes
FOX 14 Spotlight
Top Stories
Louisiana Living: Picnic in the Park
Video
Top Stories
Louisiana Living: Louisiana Small Business Development Center
Video
Mitch in the Morning: St. Jude Dream Home Groundbreaking
Video
No more quarantine for kids? School districts try ‘Test and Stay’ COVID-19 testing model
Video
WMPD: Suspect wanted for Attempted Second Degree Homicide
Video
Lifestyle
Project Roadblock
Honey Hole Insider
CMA Awards
Moments of Mindfulness
Health Minute
Dr Oz Wellness Network
Ask The Experts
Sponsored Content: Air Service
Sponsored Content: Ameriprise Financial
Sponsored Content: FastServ Medical
Sponsored Content: Floor Works
Sponsored Content: Fresh Start Rehab
Sponsored Content: Hogan Insurance
Sponsored Content: Kens Coffee
Sponsored Content: Magickal Mystic
Sponsored Content: Level Tech
Sponsored Content: Tubbs By Grubbs
Contest
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Advertise with us
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work for Us
School Mask
Mask or no Mask
Search
Search
Search
NBC 10 Today: Hunter sits down with Reza the Illusionist
Morning Show
by:
Brandon Ringo
Posted:
Sep 21, 2021 / 07:07 AM CDT
/
Updated:
Sep 21, 2021 / 07:07 AM CDT
Close
You have been added to Daily News Newsletter
Subscribe Now
Daily News
Sign Up
Don't Miss
Gabby Petito’s ‘odd’ final text message revealed
Plaintiff’s attorney speaks out after Cedar Creek School releases statement about abuse allegations
Video
A Shreveport woman is behind bars after threatening to shoot a police officer in the head
LISTEN: 911 call sheds new light on incident before Gabby Petito disappeared
WMPD: Suspect wanted for Attempted Second Degree Homicide
Video
Don't Miss
Could Entergy Louisiana customers see a 15-year, $5 a month charge?
TAPD: Texarkana, Texas man found shot to death in yard
Video
Sexual Trauma Awareness and Response team pushes for more change
Video
Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office arrests two juveniles for threats posted on social media
Johnson & Johnson says booster dose of its COVID vaccine prompts strong response
Rolling billboard with anti-vaccine message promoting ‘funeral home’ turns heads
Video
Cheerleader says she’s been sidelined by high school because of her wheelchair
Video
Trending Stories
Gabby Petito’s ‘odd’ final text message revealed
Plaintiff’s attorney speaks out after Cedar Creek School releases statement about abuse allegations
Video
A Shreveport woman is behind bars after threatening to shoot a police officer in the head
LISTEN: 911 call sheds new light on incident before Gabby Petito disappeared
WMPD: Suspect wanted for Attempted Second Degree Homicide
Video