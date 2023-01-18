MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On NBC 10 News Today, NBC 10’s Nick Sommer and Hunter Elyse discussed the Entergy job fair event that will take place on Wednesday, January 18, 2023, at Louisiana Delta Community College. According to reports, the morning portion of the job fair, which takes place from 9 AM to Noon, will be reserved for Louisiana Delta Community College students and alumni.

The remainder of the job fair will be open to the public. Attendees are asked to bring three copies of their résumé. The in-person event was created to connect qualified candidates to opportunities at Entergy’s customer service center in Ouachita Parish.